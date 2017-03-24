President Putin has told French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Moscow that Russia has no intentions to influence the French elections, but reserves the right to meet any French politicians it wishes."We attach a lot of importance to our relations with France, trying to maintain smooth relations with both the acting power and the opposition representatives," Putin said.Putin and National Front candidate Le Pen did not discuss financing the latter's campaign, the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a press conference.Putin underlined the necessity to unite against terrorism, citing common threats for both Russia and France."Today, a grave event happened in Chechnya, in [Russia's] North Caucasus - a unit of our National Guard was attacked by terrorists this morning. We all live in such difficult conditions. We should finally realize that this danger is real, and unite our efforts in the fight against terrorism."Six Russian military men died and three others were injured in the militant attack on a National Guard base in the Chechen Republic. Six terrorists who attacked the base, 70km northwest of the Chechen capital, Grozny, were killed.