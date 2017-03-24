© Youssef Boudlal / Reuters

Some 400,000 civilians stuck in Mosul's Old City, held by Islamic State militants, are dealing with food and electricity shortages, making the UN High Commissioner for Refugees believe that "the worst is yet to come" in the humanitarian crisis in northern Iraq.Displacement levels have increased after Iraqi forces began gaining ground in the offensive on the city, with 8,000 to 12,000 people fleeing the area daily, Geddo added, speaking from a reception and transit center at Hammam al-Alil, located 20km (15 miles) south of Mosul.Some 153,000 people have fled western Mosul since February 19, he said.However, not all of those inside the Old City dare to leave the city, as they are afraid of getting caught in the crossfire.Those who stay in Mosul have to burn furniture, clothes and other things to keep warm at nights when temperatures fall significantly and it has been raining heavily recently, Geddo said, as quoted by AFP.Over 45,000 people have fled the city as fighting between Iraqi government forces and Islamic State militants intensified over the past week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Wednesday.At least 330,000 people have fled Mosul since Iraqi troops backed by US-led coalition launched the military operation in October, with only 72,000 returning home, OCHA reported.Currently, the offensive has been suspended due to bad weather conditions for air support. The government troops are waiting for the weather to improve, Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Ameer said.Fighting in heavily populated west Mosul has turned into quite a challenge for Iraqi forces due to the city's narrow alleyways and streets that don't allow armored vehicles and tanks to go through. However, Ameer noted that most of the roads inside the Old City have been sealed off, making fighting militants somewhat easier.The military operation in Mosul has been "unprecedentedly violent" toward the civilian population, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday.The plight of civilians caught up in the fighting between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition remains widely underreported in much of the mainstream media, unlike the situation in Aleppo in 2016.The US says that no more than 200 civilians were killed in coalition airstrikes in Mosul, but a UK-based monitoring group, Airwars, says the number may be more than ten times higher.Just recently, some 80 bodies of civilians were discovered in the rubble of buildings hit in airstrikes in western Mosul, Anadolu news agency reported.