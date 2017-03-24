At least 11 people have died in the province of Luanda, Angola, after heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 March, 2017. Almost 80 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in the capital.

According to local media, spokesperson for the provincial command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, Faustino Minguês, told Radio Luanda that the deaths occurred in the municipalities of Cacuaco, Cazenga and Belas and in the urban districts of Sambizanga and Kilamba-Kiaxi in the municipality of Luanda. Several people are also believed to be missing.

Many of the victims died as a result of homes collapsing. Other were swept away by flood water or electrocuted by falling power cables.

According to officials, 5,773 homes have been damaged by floods. Around 344 families have been evacuated. Initial assessments reported that a total of 13 houses have been destroyed. AFP later reported the figure as 700.