Earth Changes
Stray dogs and monkeys turn on residents of Gurugram, India
Piyush Ohrie
Millennium Post
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 18:33 UTC
Millennium Post
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 18:33 UTC
Already plagued with rising number of strays in the residential areas, now a large number of dog bite cases are being reported from various colonies of the Millennium City.
The dog bites are being coupled with attacks launched by monkeys residing in these areas of the city. The complaints of such attacks have been reported from private residential colonies like DLF township, Sushant Lok, South City, Valley View and several HUDA sectors.
The reports showcases, six such cases of dog bites from Sector 17 area. In the latest incident, a pack of dogs attacked an elderly person in the same sector.
With aggressive dogs posing a major security issue in the neighbourhood, residents complain of poor action initiated by MCG.
"The problem of stray dogs is a pretty huge in our neighbourhood. During night always there is are fights between the pack of dogs in our area. Not only have the dogs in the area become more aggressive and ferocious but now there is also rising incident of dig bite cases, "said Ritka Sahni resident of DLF Phase-1.
"For security purposes, we have now started avoiding areas where there is pack of dogs. We have also restricted the playing time for our children so that they are not attacked by stray dogs. It is a pity that there is no action taken by the MCG is solving this crisis," added Sahni.
The monkeys in the areas are giving a tough competition to the dogs. Recently, cases of attack by stray on an octogenarian citizen and an autistic child in the city was reported.
A 25-year-old man lost his life in Sushant Lok area in December after falling from the balcony because of being attacked by the troop of stray monkeys.
"More than stray dogs, we are scared of stray monkeys which cause more damage. My kitchen garden was completely destroyed by the monkeys in the area," said Nidhi Tandon resident of Sushant Lok area.
"We acknowledge there is an attack of stray animals in the area. As we have shortage of resources we have tied up with various NGO's to deal with the crisis," said a senior MCG official.
Reader Comments
If you are gonna invade and take over their turf, don't you think you should put controls on their attempts to reclaim it? Isn't this a rather basic lesson in 'government'? And if the local govt here, the MCG, won't deal with the problem, then the public has to deal with them as well as these animals they've conquered. Nature abhors a vacuum, right?
Stray dogs and monkeys turn on residents of Gurugram, IndiaThe citizens of Gurugram are on high alert after incidents of attacks by stray animals in various residential areas of the city took a steep rise. Already plagued with rising number of strays in...