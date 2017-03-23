The citizens of Gurugram are on high alert after incidents ofAlready plagued with rising number of strays in the residential areas,The complaints of such attacks have been reported from private residential colonies like DLF township, Sushant Lok, South City, Valley View and several HUDA sectors.The reports showcases, six such cases of dog bites from Sector 17 area.With aggressive dogs posing a major security issue in the neighbourhood, residents complain of poor action initiated by MCG."The problem of stray dogs is a pretty huge in our neighbourhood. During night always there is are fights between the pack of dogs in our area.resident of DLF Phase-1."For security purposes, we have now started avoiding areas where there is pack of dogs. We have also restricted the playing time for our children so that they are not attacked by stray dogs. It is a pity that there is no action taken by the MCG is solving this crisis," added Sahni.The monkeys in the areas are giving a tough competition to the dogs. Recently, cases of attack by stray on an octogenarian citizen and an autistic child in the city was reported."More than stray dogs, we are scared of stray monkeys which cause more damage. My kitchen garden was completely destroyed by the monkeys in the area," said Nidhi Tandon resident of Sushant Lok area."We acknowledge there is an attack of stray animals in the area. As we have shortage of resources we have tied up with various NGO's to deal with the crisis," said a senior MCG official.