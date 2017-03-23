Russian troops will practice amphibious landings and airdrops and carry out firing drills during "offensive and defensive operations".



The commander in charge of the exercise, Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, said the drill was prompted by an "increased terrorist threat" in the region.



Col Serdyukov said: "For the first time in the Russian army's history the Airborne Forces' three large units were simultaneously alerted as part of the drills and partly redeployed to Crimea with weapons and equipment."

2,500 Russian paratroopers and 600 pieces of equipment have been deployed to Crimea for "unprecedented" land, air and sea drills.Watch:We'll end with that.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was content with the results of the National Guard's snap check."The National Guard's sudden combat readiness check last week showed the high level of their skills," Putin said at a ceremony of receiving officers appointed to senior command posts.As the Russian president said,Putin also said it was necessary to "keep the best traditions of units and formations" that had become part of the National Guard.The Russian General Staff is focused on strengthening the groupings of forces in the western, south-western and Arctic directions during its strategic planning, Head of the General Staff's Main Operations Department Sergei Rudskoi said on Thursday.the general said at a ceremony of introducing officers to the Russian president due to their appointment to senior command posts.Rudskoi told the president that the decisions made by the supreme commander-in-chief "are being implemented within the strictly defined deadlines, guaranteeing Russia's military security."