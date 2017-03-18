Puppet Masters
Missing: Stolen Secret Service laptop, pins, radio
Kenneth P. Vogel, Josh Dawsey
Politico
Fri, 17 Mar 2017 05:26 UTC
The Secret Service laptop, which contained information about the layout and evacuation routes in Trump Tower, was still missing as of Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.
Two of the sources said that some items stolen from the vehicle — including a set of lapel pins that allow agents entry into security perimeters around dignitaries protected by the Secret Service — had been recovered in the vicinity soon after the break-in. One person who is in contact with the Secret Service said that an agency-issued radio used for secure closed-circuit communications also was among the stolen items, but the person did not know whether it had been recovered.
The Secret Service declined to comment on the pins or the radio. But, in a statement, the agency said that it is investigating the laptop theft with help from the New York City Police Department. The statement stressed that agency-issued laptops "contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption" that prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing their contents.
A law enforcement official who has worked with the Secret Service said that, in order to access agency computers, users need an authorized electronic identity card and at least two different passwords.
The closed-circuit agency radios are encrypted, said the person who is in contact with the Secret Service. Nonetheless, the incident provoked alarm among law enforcement officials.
One official characterized as highly sensitive the information on the laptop about the physical layout of Trump Tower, where President Donald Trump's family maintains a residence and the Trump Organization and campaign maintain offices.
The official said the theft of the laptop feeds the perception that that there's a "culture of complacency among the agents as to the gravitas of the mission."
The missing laptop is the latest embarrassment for the agency, after recent revelations about an intruder who managed to jump the White House fence and evade apprehension for 15 minutes, as well as an investigation into two agents who reportedly are under investigation for taking photos with Trump's sleeping grandson.
Comment: Not-so Secret Service? What kind of lousy protocol and security is this? The fact that there are built-in inhibitors to data access (no guarantee!) does not ameliorate or excuse lax safety measures...especially when it affects the POTUS! Perhaps we should not be worried about the evil 'out there' as much as the evil among us. One would surmise the CIA/NSA/FBI/Secret Service could locate any of their equipment at any time, no matter where it is. Single laptop, lots of sensitive information threats and scares...let's stay tuned and see where this goes. Read on:
UPDATE 3/17/2017, RT:
Included on the stolen laptop were data on the Hillary Clinton criminal email investigation and other national security information.
The laptop was stolen from the Secret Service agent's motorbike in the driveway of a Brooklyn home on Thursday morning, according to a source who spoke to the New York Post.
Several coins and a black bag with the Secret Service insignia on it were later recovered, but the laptop and the sensitive documents remain missing.
"The Secret Service is very heavily involved and, citing national security, there's very little we have on our side," a police source told the New York Daily News. "It's a very big deal."
Video surveillance shows the thief arriving at the agent's home in a car, walking right up to her motorcycle, and taking the items. He was seen fleeing the scene.
The person who took the laptop also swiped the agent's access keycard, sources said.
While nothing about the White House or foreign leaders is stored on the laptop, the information on there could compromise national security, the agent told investigators.
NYPD officers were assisting in the investigation but had little information about what's on the laptop, sources said.
