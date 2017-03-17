© AFP 2017/ RABIH MOGHRABI

Saudi Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman declared on Thursday that Riyadh is at the forefront of the fight against extremism, adding that Saudi Arabia is "ready to do anything" to defeat terrorists threatening the country.Saudi Arabia is prepared to take any actions to eliminate terrorism in the Middle East especially considering Mecca is the extremists' primary target, bin Salman said.Saudi Arabia, bin Salman added, is on the frontline against terrorist organizations whose mission to recruit and spread their ideology starts in "the holy city of Mecca."Saudi officials have previously said the country would commit ground troops to the fight against Daesh in Syria if the United States was willing to do the same.