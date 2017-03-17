Health & Wellness
Subway threatens Canadian Broadcasting Company over 'soy chicken' report
Fri, 17 Mar 2017 16:15 UTC
"Despite our efforts to share the facts with the CBC about the high quality of our chicken and to express our strong objections to their inaccurate claims, they have not issued a retraction, as we requested," Subway said, according to the Toronto Star. "Serving high-quality food to our customers is our top priority, and we are committed to seeing that this factually incorrect report is corrected."
CBC's marketplace, a consumer watchdog program, aired a segment on February 24 called "The Chicken Challenge" and found Subway's oven-roasted chicken contains a mere 53.6 percent chicken, and its chicken strips contain about 42.8 percent, according to DNA tests.
Rival fast-food sandwiches contained far more poultry, CBC reported, citing tests conducted by Trent University in Ontario. Wendy's grilled chicken sandwich scored 88.5 percent, and Tim Horton's chipotle grilled chicken wrap had 86.5 percent, according to the tests. Chicken bought in a grocery store is generally 100 percent actual poultry, according to the report.
Two independent lab tests of Subway chicken, conducted after the story aired, found "the Canadian chicken products tested had only trace amounts of soy, contradicting the accusations" made by CBC, Subway said.
The fast-food company said that CBC had called two weeks before the segment aired and "asked us a very specific question about the soy content in our food," without mentioning it had conducted DNA tests as well as taste tests with customers.
CBC confirmed it had been notified of Subway's suit.
"We believe our journalism to be sound and there is no evidence that we've seen that would lead us to change our position," CBC told New York Post.
Last year, Subway settled a federal lawsuit alleging that its foot-long subs were less than a foot long, promising plaintiffs it would enforce the 12-inch standard.
Comment: It's entirely possible that both lab tests are accurate. There could have easily been a lot of chicken which got too much filler and that was the one tested, or the chicken provided to Subway's labs was knowingly of a higher quality than that you get in their stores. A lot of possible explanations, but at the end of the day our readers should know that fast-food is never a good choice for your health.
Reader Comments
I don't know what it is about Subway chicken, but in the few times I've eaten there in the past couple of years, instead of getting a burst of energy that normally accompanies a meaty lunch, I'm left with brain fog..
Out of a lack of options the other day, when this news first printed, I ended up having to eat at Subway rather than go hungry and the same damn thing happened.. Different location, same sandwich. I cannot recall being hit with brainfog consistently from chicken served anywhere else.. Moving forward, I will just go hungry than eat whatever the hell they are selling, for way too much money...
