© USGS
Three earthquakes struck just a kilometer or two apart in Central California on Thursday, according to the USGS, two of them within two minutes of each other, near the town of Avenal in Kings County.

The first was a magnitude 3.6 quake that struck at 7:50 a.m., 12 kilometers northwest of Avenal at a depth of 7 kilometers. Two minutes later, a 2.6-magnitude quake struck 11 kilometers of Avenal at a depth of 4 kilometers.

At 2:46 p.m., another 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit. This one was reported 12 kilometers northwest of Avenal, at a depth of 8.7 kilometers. There were no reports of injuries or damage from any of the quakes.

There was also an earthquake in Northern California on Thursday. At 8:15 a.m., a 3.0 quake struck 8 kilometers northeast of Watsonville at a depth of 10 kilometers. No injuries or damage were reported from this quake as well.