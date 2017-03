© Hugh Gentry / Reuters



Hours before President Donald Trump's revised ban on issuing visas to travelers from six majority-Muslim countries was set to go into effect,"Plaintiffs have met their burden of establishing a strong likelihood of success on the merits of theirJudge Derrick Watson wrote in his decision Wednesday,Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin argued the banHe previously referred to the executive order as "Muslim Ban 2.0" to the ruling during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday evening,"The order he blocked was a watered down version of the first order," which "should have never been blocked to start with," Trump told the crowd.Trump called the district judge in Hawaii "part of the much-overturned 9th Circuit Court," drawing boos from the rally attendees. He added, "I have to be nice otherwise I'll be criticized for speaking poorly of our courts," before referring to the media as "dishonest" to the delight of the crowd."when he or she deems it to be in the national interest of our country." He then clarified that the "she" will never be Hillary Clinton, which prompted "Lock her up!" chants from the audience.The state also citedthe ban would cause, including to itsand the ability tosaying the ban would "undermine its commitment to being 'one of the most diverse institutions of higher education' in the world."Trump signed the revision of a previous travel ban after it was the subject of repeated negative rulings in federal court, most recently in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle, Washington, last month.The second executive order, signed March 6, was set to go into effect at 12:01am Thursday.Federal rulings in similar hearings for lawsuits over the travel ban in Washington and Maryland are also expected before midnight.from the previous order's list of affected countries. Under the new order,. In the ruling, Elshikh is said to have declared the travel ban "devastating to me, my wife and children." His mother-in-law is a Syrian national without a visa, and although she most recently visited his family in Hawaii in 2005, he argues that the executive order puts her at risk.The ruling also notedbehind the executive order, including"I think Islam hates us," Trump told CNN's Anderson Cooper, the court noted.See the temporary restraining order here:or download here: RT America on Scribd