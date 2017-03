© Orange County Register



are pushing to prevent President Donald Trump's new travel ban from taking effect.California will be joining Washington, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, New York, and Massachusetts in challenging the travel ban before a federal judge, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday."Last month, our courts put a lid on the unconstitutional and un-American Trump Muslim travel ban because Americans stood up and demanded it," Becerra said in a statement, quoted by the Los Angeles Times."The victory for lawful permanent residents and current visa holders was welcome news for everyone, especially the victims' families. But the fight for fair and lawful treatment of all who would seek permission to enter our country is not over," he added."The Trump Administrationof the now-discredited Muslim travel ban, but theyhe said. "It is still an attack on people — women and children, professors and business colleagues, seniors and civic leaders —The administration is citingas reasons for the suspension. Democrats are calling the measure a fulfillment of Trump's campaign promise to ban all Muslims from entering the US, and therefore discriminatory.The Republican president's first attempt at restricting immigration - which applied to Iraq and impacted green card holders - foundered in January after federal judge James Robart granted a request for injunction from Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and several other Democratic AGs. A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld Robart's stay. Rather than challenge the issue before the eight-member Supreme Court, theclaiming it was identical in several respects, buton Friday, saying he would need a proper procedural complaint against the new measure.The Justice Department has argued that theAttorney General Jeff Sessions called the travel ban aadding that US attorneys who disagreed were welcome to leave.In addition to the pending challenge from seven states, Hawaii filed a separate lawsuit . That case is due for a hearing on Wednesday.