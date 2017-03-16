The most interesting part of the interview, however, is at the 10:45 minute mark, where Trump addresses the now infamous "Obama wiretap" tweet, saying...
"We will be submitting things before the committee very soon, that hasn't been submitted as of yet."Stay tuned, the wiretap story has not ended just yet.
"I will be perhaps speaking about this towards next week."
"I think you're going to find some very interesting items come to the forefront in the next few weeks."
