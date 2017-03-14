© John Kucko‏
A western New York home on the shore of Lake Ontario is completely encased in ice after to five days of strong winds.

Twitter user @john_kucko shared photos and video on the social media site showing the house completely encased in ice Sunday after being bombarded with five days of strong winds off Lake Ontario in freezing temperatures.

The Twitter user explained the house has no retaining wall, while the neighboring homes that lack thick ice coverings are protected by such structures.

"'Ice House' is real, folks. 5 days of wind whipped Lake Ontario in WNY will do that," he tweeted.