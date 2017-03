© USA Today



Political suicide

:

The bottom line is this:

Foreign policy suicide:

The result is total chaos:

The bottom line is this:

Military suicide:

Bottom line:

"Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people — and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path. My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America. But we know that America is better off, when there is less conflict — not more."

Who will be the Empire's kaishakunin?

In all the political drama taking place in the US as a result of the attempted color revolution against Trump , the bigger picture sometimes gets forgotten. And yet, this bigger picture is quite amazing, because if we look at it(assuming there will be one).I would even argue that the Empire is pursuing aAnd when I refer to self-destructive behavior I don't mean long-term issues such as the non-sustainability of the capitalist economic model or the social consequences of a society which not only is unable to differentiate right from wrong, but which now decrees that deviant behavior is healthy and normal. These are what I call "long term walls" into which we will, inevitably, crash, but which are comparatively further away than some "immediate walls". Let me list a few of these:the Neocons' refusal to accept the election of Donald Trump has resulted in a massive campaign to de-legitimize him. What the Neocons clearly fail to see, or don't care about, is thatAs a direct result of this campaign, not only are millions of Americans becoming disgusted with the political system they were indoctrinated to believe in, but internationally the notion of "American democracy" is becoming a sad joke.And just to make things worse, theand has now unapologetically shown the entire world that not only is it not in any way "fair" or "objective", but thatA key element of theNever mind that, at least until now, the outcome of these elections made very little difference inside the US and none at all outside, the goal was never to consult the people - the goal has always been to give the illusion of democracy and people-power. Now that the Democrats say that the Russians rigged the elections and the Republicans say that it was the Democrats and their millions of dead voters who tried stealing it, it become rather obvious that thesea pseudo-democratic "liturgy", a brainwashing ritual - you name it - but never about anything real.The emergence of thesince it was during Obama that the entire "Occupy Wall Street" movement took off, but thewith her truly historical confession in which she openly declared that those who oppose her were awhat the AngloZionist leaders thought of the people of Europe, now we know what they think of the people of the USA: exactly the same thing.I don't think that theof the US have ever been lower than today. Decades of propaganda by Hollywood and the official US media machine have now collapsed and nobody buys that counter-factual nonsense anymore.let's see what options there are to choose from. The Neocons want a war with Russia which the Trump people don't. The Trump people, however, want, well maybe not a war, although that option is very much on the table, but at least a very serious confrontation with China, North Korea or Iran, and about half of them would also like some kind of confrontation with Russia. There is absolutely nobody, at least at the top, who would dare to suggest that a confrontation or, even worse,In fact, serious people with impressive credentials and a lot of gravitasas it the US could in some sense prevail. This is laughable. Well, no, it is not. But it would be if it wasn't so frightening and depressing.While it is probably not impossible for the United States to prevail, in purely military terms, against thethe potential. And I don't mean the risk posed by the North Korean nukes which, apparently, is also quite real. I mean the risk of starting a war against a country which has Seoul within conventional artillery range, an active duty army of well over one million people and 180,000 special forces.How do you propose to deal with that threat? If you have an easy, obvious solution, you have watched too many Hollywood movies. You probably also don't understand the terrain.But yes, the DPRK also has major weaknesses and I cannot exclude that the North Korean armed forces would rapidly collapse under a sustained attack by the US and the ROK. I did not say that I believe that this would happen, only that I don't exclude it. Should that happen, the US might well prevail relatively rapidly, at least in purely military terms. However, please keep in mind that any military operation has to serve a political goal and, in that sense, I cannot imagine any scenario under which the US would walk away from a war against the DPRK with anything remotely resembling a real "victory". There is a paraphrase of something Ho Chi Minh allegedly told to the French in the 1940s which I really like. It goes like this:That is how a war with the DPRK would probably play out. I call this theStill, in the case of the DPRK there is at least a possibility of a military victory, even if at a potentially huge cost.a war with any of them would be a guaranteed disaster (I wrote about a war in Iran here and about a war with Russia too many times to count). So why is it that even thoughThe reason for that can be found in theof the entire US political class. First, a lot (most?) of US politicians believe in their ownabout the US armed forces being(no evidence needed!). But even those who are smart enough to realize that this is a load of baloney which nobody outside the US still takes seriously, they know thatSo they pretend, go along, and keep on repetitively spewing the patriotic mantra about "rah, rah, USA, USA, 'Merica number one, we are the best" etc. Some figure that(whatever that means). To the birthplace of "bigger is better" the answer is self-evident. It is also completely wrong.Eventually, something crazy inevitably happens. Like in Syria where theThe resulting cognitive dissonance is removed by engaging in"yes, we screwed up over and over, but we are still the best". Ironically, that kind of mindset is at the core of theIf the choice is between an honest evaluation of past operations and political expediency, the latter always prevails (at least amongst civilians, US servicemen are often far more capable of self-critical evaluation, especially in ranks up to Colonel and below, the problem here is that civilians and generals rarely listen to them).the US foreign policy is wholly dependent on thebut the harsh reality is that every country out there which dared to defy Uncle Sam did that only after coming to the conclusion that the US did not have the means to crush it militarily. In other words,Or, put differently, the only countries who dare to defy Uncle Sam are the strong ones (that was all quite predictable, but US politicians don't know about Hegel or dialectics). And just to make it worse,What there is is only the sum vector of the different foreign policies desired by various more or less covert "deep state" actors, agencies and individuals. That resulting "sum vector" is inevitably short-term, focuses on a quickfix approach, and unable to take into account any complexity.As for theYou don't need diplomats to deliver demands, bribes, ultimatums and threats. You don't need educated people. Nor do you need people with any understanding of the "other". All you need is one arrogant self-enamored bully and one interpreter (since US diplomats don't speak the local languages either. And why would they?). We saw the most compelling evidence of thewhen 51 US "diplomats" demanded that Obama bomb Syria . The rest of the world could just observe in amazement, sadness, bewilderment and total disgust.there is no "US diplomacy". The US have simply let that entire field atrophy to the point were it ceased to exist. When so many baffled observers try to understand what the US policy in the Ukraine or Syria is, they are making a mistaken assumption - that there is a US foreign policy to being with. I would argue that thesometime after James Baker (the last real US diplomat, and a brilliant one at that).the US military was never a very impressive one, certainly not when compared to the British, Russian or German ones. But it did have a couple of very strong points including thewhich made it possible to produce new, sometimes quite revolutionary, weapons. And if the US track record on ground operations was rather modest, the US did prove to be a most capable adversary in naval and aerial warfare. I don't think that it can be denied that for most of the years following WWII the US had the most powerful and sophisticated navy and airforce in the world. Then, gradually,as the costs of the very expensive ships and aircraft shot through the roof while the quality of the produced systems appeared to be gradually degrading. Weapons systems which looked nothing short of awesome in the lab and test grounds proved to be almost useless once they to to their end user on the battlefield. What happened? How did a country which produced the UH-1 Huey or the F-16 suddenly start producing Apaches and F-35s?!Not only did thebloat beyond any reasonable size, it also cloaked itself in so many layers of secrecy that massive corruption became inevitable. And when I speak of "massive corruption" I am not talking about millions butHow? Simple - theneeded to properly account for the missing money and that the money was therefore not really "missing". Another trick -Or contracts which cover all the private contractor's costs, no matter how high or ridiculous.[global war on terrorism]distributed (mostly under the cover of national security), hidden (secrecy) and stolen (by everybody in this entire food chain). The feeding frenzy was so extreme that one of my teachers as SAIS admitted, off the record of course, that he had never seen a weapons system he did not like or which he did not want to purchase. This man, whom I shall not name, was a former director of the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. Yes, you read that right. He was in charge of DIS-armament. You can imagine what the folks in charge of armament (no "dis) were thinking...With the stratospheric rise of corruption,went from fighting men who remembered Vietnam (where they often lost family members, relatives and friends) toIn less than half a centuryAnd it is against this lackluster background that a rather unimpressive personality likethe US armed forces areAnd while they still are much more capable than the many European militaries (which are a joke), they are most definitely not the kind of armed forces needed to impose and maintain a world hegemony. The good news for the US is that the US armed forces areI could list many more types of suicides including anBut others have already done that elsewhere, and much better than I could ever do myself. So all I will add here is one form of suicide which I believe theWhen I see the grim determination of US politicians (very much including the people supporting Trump) to continue to pretend as if the US hegemony was here to stay forever, when I see how they see themselves as the leaders of the world and how they sincerely believe that they need to get involved in every conflict on the planet, I can only come to the conclusion that the inevitable collapse will be painful.for example when he recently declared to CongressThese are remarkable words for which Trump truly deserves a standing ovation as they are the closest thing to a formal admission that theand that from now on the US President willThis sort of language is nothing short of revolutionary, whether Trump truly delivers on that or not. Unlike everybody else,but when I look at the people around him (never mind the prostitutes in Congress) I wonderhe seems to have his heart in the right place and, unlike Hillary, he is clearly aware of the fact that the US armed forces are in a terrible shape. But a good heart and common sense are not enough to deal with the Neocons and the US deep state.to crush the opposition. Alas, so far Trump has failed to show either quality. Instead, Trump is trying to show how "tough" a guy he is by declaring that he will wipe out Daesh and by giving the Pentagon 30 days to come up with a plan to do this. Alas (for Trump), there isIt is really that simple. And every American general knows that. Yet everybody is merrily plowing ahead is if there was some kind of possibility for the US to crush Daesh without establishing a partnership with Russia, Iran and Syria first (Erdogan tried that. It did him no good. Now he is working with Russia and Iran). Will the good folks at the Pentagon find the courage to tell Trump that "no, Mr President, we cannot do that alone, we need the Russians, the Iranians and the Syrians"? I very much doubt it.maybe not a suicidal one, but a significant one nonetheless. Not good.Alexander Solzhenitsyn used to say that all states can be placed on a continuum which ranges fromI think that we can agree that theAs for their power, it is still very substantial, butIt is, however, more than adequate to protect the interests of the United States as a country provided the United States accept that they simply don't have the means to remain a world hegemon.in their attempt to overthrow or, failing that, paralyzing Trump, thenSince the Neocons don't really need a war with the DPRK, which they don't like, but which does not elicit the kind of blind hatred Iran does, my guess is thatShould the AngloZionists succeed in triggering a war between Iran and the Empire, thenIf the crazies fail in their manic attempts at triggering a major war, then the Empire will probably collapse under the pressure of theFinally, if Trump and the American patriots who do not want to sacrifice their country for the sake of the EmpireBut the clock is running out fast.