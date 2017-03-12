No surprise coming from WaPo top brass. Here is the "fake news" WaPo editor's tweet...
Another twitter response...
Remember, the WaPo is in bed with the CIA big time...via Alternet:
The Post's new owner, Jeff Bezos, is the founder and CEO of Amazon — which recently landed a $600 million contract with the CIA. But the Post's articles about the CIA are not disclosing that the newspaper's sole owner is the main owner of CIA business partner Amazon.
Even for a multi-billionaire like Bezos, a $600 million contract is a big deal. That's more than twice as much as Bezos paid to buy the Post four months ago.
And there's likely to be plenty more where that CIA largesse came from. Amazon's offer wasn't the low bid, but it won the CIA contract anyway by offering advanced high-tech "cloud" infrastructure.
Bezos personally and publicly touts Amazon Web Services, and it's evident that Amazon will be seeking more CIA contracts. Last month, Amazon issued a statement saying, "We look forward to a successful relationship with the CIA."
As Amazon's majority owner and the Post'sonly owner, Bezos stands to gain a lot more if his newspaper does less ruffling and more soothing of CIA feathers.
