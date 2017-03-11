Marcel Hesse posed for a picture (above) with a bloodied knife inside the flat of a second victim he stabbed 68 times, it has emerged
A German 'thrill killer' posed for a picture with a bloodied knife inside the flat of a second victim he stabbed 68 times, it has emerged.

Marcel Hesse was arrested last night for luring a young neighbour called Jaden into a cellar in Herne, Germany on Monday and stabbing him 56 times.

The 19-year-old, who had been on the run for four days, then alerted police to a burning flat nearby where they found a second body of a man identified only as 22-year-old Christopher W.

Police say Hesse (pictured left), a martial arts fanatic, lured Jaden (right) into the house and then into the cellar where he recorded his brutal murder

It has since emerged that Hesse, who was rejected by the German army for being unstable, had sent an image to a friend showing him holding up a blade in the same apartment.

Police today described him as a 'brutal killer' and said he had admitted both crimes.

The teenager is believed to have taken shocking video and photos of Jaden's murder before posting it on the 'dark web' of the Internet and going on the run sparking a massive police manhunt.

He also shared messages and photos on WhatsApp and in online chat rooms and some of that material was later posted back on to the dark web.

In one message on an internet chat room, he wrote: 'I have cut myself in the hand as I fought the 120kg beast'.

Pictures show him washing a knife and posing for a selfie with blood on his hands while in another message he boasted: 'I know that people die slowly when you slaughter them.'