Born again: Obama's half-bro, Malik, reveals Barack's 'birth certificate'
RT
Fri, 10 Mar 2017 17:32 UTC
"Surely. What's this?" Malik tweeted Thursday with the image of the alleged document containing details of Obama's parents and the date and time of Barack's birth. Also included is the alleged origin of the document, revealing Obama's much-disputed place of birth as Mombasa, Kenya.
Obama's legitimacy as president was questioned during both his terms, most famously by current Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump, who challenged him to produce his birth certificate over doubts he was born in the US. It wasn't until during Trump's run for presidency last year that he finally backed out of the dispute, saying Obama was in fact born in the US.
Tensions between Trump and Obama have continued, most recently with the president claiming his predecessor ordered the tapping of Trump Tower during his election campaign, an allegation Obama has denied.
The document tweeted by Malik Obama has not been verified and is unlikely to prove Trump's previous claims. Obama's half-brother was a long-time Democrat but switched his support to the Republicans during Trump's election campaign, even attending an election debate as his guest.
According to Malik, the last time he saw Obama was in 2015. "I went to the White House to say hello. I paid a courtesy call," he said. "As usual, it was a hands-off kind of thing, very businesslike, very formal."
Comment: Yet another birth certificate for Obama...eight years in the revelation? Malik could have come forth long ago. That he didn't may lead credence to the hushed Muslim-connection innuendo always in the background during Obama's years in office, family ties to organizations not-American and the great divide between the brothers. Is this certificate a "step" in the right direction? Perhaps the die (dye) has been cast and footprints don't lie.
Reader Comments
*Gasp* I'm just soooo shocked! Lol. I'd so love to see the media pick this up and run with it. Just to settle the matter and profe once and for all he's a foreigner like so many of us have always believed.
I've not really had an opinion on whether Obingo was born in the USA or not BUT I've always felt that the reason he didn't release his college transcripts was because he most likely took advantage of the system and used foreign student status for more free shit or grants.
That and his grads probably sucked.
mumbo_jumbo Doesn't matter with his parents connections to the club.. father corporate and mother with her CIA's NGO flavor of the month in Indonesia variety... no wonder he gets along with the Bush clan so well.... and many others that grew up in the club. My only question is why didn't they supply him with a decent piece of paper earlier? Why draw it out unless they wanted to send him a message of their control and his lack of it by dangling him on their string for so long?.. and then give him that obviously fake certificate? Guess like any cat, they like to play with their food.
