© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik



A Gallup poll released Wednesday found that Americans rank dissatisfaction with government as the top problem facing the country.In its analysis of the survey, Gallup noted,This is especially notable given recent historic stock market highs reached after President Trump's victory last November.Gallup also notes that the percentage of respondents listing " immigration /illegal aliens" as the top problem has risen recently.As Republicans work to reach a compromise on healthcare legislation, they should bear in mind the increasing number of Americans whose primary political concern is dissatisfaction with government and "poor leadership." A successful negotiation could be an opportunity to reverse that trend.