Almost one in five respondents (18 percent) selected "dissatisfaction with government/poor leadership" as the top problem facing the country when given a list of more than 40 options ranging from taxes to terrorism to education.
In its analysis of the survey, Gallup noted, "Americans are now less likely than at any point since 2007 to name the economy in general (8%) as the most important problem facing the nation."
Comment: This might indicate some progress in Americans' understanding of what the root of the problems are. It is, after all, poor leadership by the pathologically-inclined elite of the US that have the biggest say on which policies get implemented. The economy doesn't just happen, wars do not just happen, the decline in one's quality of life doesn't just happen; all of these conditions are conceived of, shaped or manifested by criminal ignorance, criminal negligence, or criminal intent.
This is especially notable given recent historic stock market highs reached after President Trump's victory last November.
Gallup also notes that the percentage of respondents listing "immigration/illegal aliens" as the top problem has risen recently.
As Republicans work to reach a compromise on healthcare legislation, they should bear in mind the increasing number of Americans whose primary political concern is dissatisfaction with government and "poor leadership." A successful negotiation could be an opportunity to reverse that trend.
Now we're getting somewhere: Americans rank dissatisfaction with government as country's top problemA Gallup poll released Wednesday found that Americans rank dissatisfaction with government as the top problem facing the country. Almost one in five respondents (18 percent) selected...