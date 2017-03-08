Puppet Masters
French election chaos: Fillon's fraud accusations could force him out of the race
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 18:28 UTC
Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine on Tuesday reported that Fillon borrowed the funds during his stint as a lawmaker from his billionaire friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere in 2013 without declaring it to the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP).
The presidential contender, currently placed second in the polls, is now facing accusations of fraud from the transparency authority. Fillon's lawyer, Antonin Levy, told the news outlet the finds did not need to be declared and had been repaid in full since.
"This loan existed, it was paid back, it's a non-event," a lawyer for Ladreit de Lacharrière told AFP. The paper said Fillon told investigators that he had forgotten to mention the loan in his declaration.
De Lacharriere is the president of the monthly literary and cultural affairs magazine Revue des Deux Mondes. The businessman has already been questioned by financial police over allegations that he paid Fillon's wife Penelope some €5,000 a month between May 2012 and December 2013, when she was said to work for the magazine. The billionaire said Penelope's work was genuine and deserved the payment it received, despite claims by the magazine's staff she never worked there at all.
The allegations were part of yet another report by Le Canard Enchaine released over a month ago, in which Penelope was accused of taking huge sums of money over several years serving as a parliamentary assistant for work she did not do.
When Francois Fillon began working under President Jacques Chirac in 2002, Penelope allegedly joined his cabinet, working as an assistant to Marc Joulaud, the substitute deputy MP of Sarthe (in Fillon's absence). She was said to earn €6,900-7,900 per month in the role, but yet again, Joulaud's colleagues claimed to the satirical weekly that she was never seen at work. Penelope Fillon was also reportedly paid "for at least six months" in 2012 when Fillon left his post as prime minister.
"In total, Penelope will have earned around €500,000 from parliamentary funds," the paper claimed.
Following the January report, French authorities launched an investigation into the fraud allegations against the presidential-hopeful's wife, as well as Fillon himself. This was in regards to a consultancy firm called 2F Conseil that Fillon set up in 2012 and which allegedly paid him hundreds of thousands of euro.
Fillon has denied all allegations against him, but the scandal prompted talks that he could be forced to leave the presidential race. Last week Christian Estrosi, a senior figure in Fillon's Les Republicain party, said he should be allowed to make a "dignified exit" from the race. He suggested ex-Prime Minister Alain Juppe as the replacement. Fillon, however, has so far refused to step down, stating he will continue as candidate. He also delivered a spirited speech to thousands of his supporters in Paris on Sunday, branding those who demand his withdrawal "traitors," but sounding apologetic over the scandals that have damaged him.
Prior to the Le Canard Enchaine's revelations, Fillon was polling a close second to National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, but has since been overtaken by left-centrist Emmanuel Macron, who is also predicted to beat the nationalist candidate in a run-off.
Comment: While Fillon is a typical 'neoliberal' he is also at least nominally opposed to the current Russian sanctions regime. As Le Point has written, "Vladimir Putin can rejoice. If Francois Fillon enters the Elysee [Palace], he will count a new friend in the circle of Western leaders. Indeed, like Donald Trump, the former French Prime Minister intends to work ardently with Russia."But there is potentially yet another level behind the timing of this controversy. As Diana Johnstone wrote,
The scandal is real, but the timing is suspect. The facts are many years old, and the moment of their revelation is well calculated to ensure his defeat. Moreover, the very day after the Canard's revelations, prosecutors hastily opened an inquiry. In comparison with all the undisclosed dirty work and unsolved blood crimes committed by those in control of the French State over the years, especially during its foreign wars, enriching one's own family may seem relatively minor. But that is not the way the public sees it.Further reading:
It is widely assumed that despite National Front candidate Marine LePen's constant lead in the polls, whoever comes in second will win the runoff because the established political class and the media will rally around the cry to "save the Republic!" Fear of the National Front as "a threat to the Republic" has become a sort of protection racket for the established parties, since it stigmatizes as unacceptable a large swath of opposition to themselves. In the past, both main parties have sneakily connived to strengthen the National Front in order to take votes away from their adversary.
Thus, bringing down Fillon increases the chances that the candidate of the now thoroughly discredited Socialist Party may find himself in the magic second position after all, as the knight to slay the LePen dragon. But who exactly is the Socialist candidate? That is not so clear. There is the official Socialist Party candidate, Benoît Hamon. But the independent spin-off from the Hollande administration, Emmanuel Macron, "neither right nor left", is gathering support from the right of the Socialist Party as well as from most of the neo-liberal globalist elite.
- 'Political assassination': French presidential candidate Fillon summonsed to face charges over payments made to his wife
