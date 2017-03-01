French presidential candidate Francois Fillon says he's received a summons from judicial magistrates on March 15 to face charges. Fillon has been probed over payments made to his wife. He denies all allegations against him."This is unprecedented," Fillon said in a speech, adding that legal procedure hasn't been followed.Fillon also said he would carry on the presidential campaign, despite the latest developments."I won't give in, I won't surrender, I won't pull out, I'll fight to the end," Fillon said."Many of my political allies, and the 4 million people who voted for me call this a 'political assassination'," the presidential candidate added.The petition said that the amount "seems very exaggerated, since in different interviews you affirm to have 'never been involved in the political life' of your husband."Meanwhile, French President Francois Hollande has defended the country's judicial system against allegations of bias."As guarantor of the independence of the judicial authorities, I want to speak out against any calling into question of the judges," he said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.The latest opinion polls have been showing that Fillon, once a favorite of the presidential race, would lose the election, with independent candidate Emmanuel Macron becoming the leader of the presidential race, and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen also among the leading candidates.