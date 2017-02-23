© Le Temps

Opinion polls show Marine Le Pen increasing her lead in the French Presidential election, as the attraction of Emmanuel Macron - the centrist establishment candidate - begins to fade. Latest opinion polls in France suggest thatand isbetween herself and whatever challenger she will face in the second round of the French election. This is happening at the same time as theThe poll conducted by Elabe for TV broadcaster BFM TV, puts the ratings of the various contenders for the first round as follows:Here are the results with Bayrou electing to stay in the race27% Marine Le Pen20% Francois Fillon17% Emmanuel Macron12% Benoit Hamon,12% Jean-Luc Melenchon06% Francois BayrouWith Bayrou pulling out the results are as follows28% Marine Le Pen21% Francois Fillon18.5% Emmanuel Macron13% Benoit Hamon13% Jean-Luc MelenchonHowever, as the Elabe poll shows, it is far from certain that Macron will benefit significantly from his support. If anything it isand that the stops are being pulled out to help him.As it happens Macron has fallen back significantly - by 5% over the course of the previous week. Partly this is due to thewho seems finally to be putting the scandal of the payments he arranged for his family behind him, but it may also in part be the result of the French electorate seeing throughIn passing, comments on the thread to my previous piece about Macron questionedthe elite École nationale d'administration ("ENA") in Strasbourg, the traditional training school of the French political elite and the alma mater of former French Presidents Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Jacques Chirac and François Hollande, and of countless other French politicians.The answer is thatThe cause for the confusion is that before going to ENA Macron applied to a different Grande École - the equally prestigious and much older École normale supérieure in Paris, which however mainly trains academics rather than civil servants or politicians - but failed the entrance exam.Perhaps even more interesting than Le Pen's rise in the polls is thatthe Elabe poll, by some distance the tightest margin in the election so far, and putting Le Penwhich she has been hitting up to now.There are many weeks of this campaign to go. However the latest opinion poll tends to confirm my previous claim:then Emmanuel Macron looks to be just about the worst candidate to put up against her. Just as every opinion poll during the US election showed that Bernie Sanders had a far better chance of beating Donald Trump in the election than did Hillary Clinton, soamongst French Catholic voters still looks an easier second round winner against Le Pen than Macron. However because of Fillon'sjust as the Democratic Party's elite in the US didn't want Berne Sanders, insisting on Hillary Clinton instead.I would add that in theory if the two left wing candidates -(the official Socialist candidate, who comes from the party's left wing)then whichever one of them were to stand as the candidate of the united left would on the strength of the pollingof being the one to face off against Le Pen in the second round, and ofHowever it seems that all efforts to get either Hamon or Mélenchon to stand down and support the other have come to nothing, making it all but certain thatLe Pen has a mountain to climb and the electoral system and the deep seated political loyalties that mark French society still make it very unlikely she can win. However the odds are shortening.