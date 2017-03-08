© Katie Brannen/Reuters



A Newcastle woman has appeared in court accused of raping a man, twice.Katie Brannen, formerly Gavin Brannen, 26, appeared in Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday. She has been charged with two counts of rape after allegedly attacking the man in January in South Shields.Brannen spoke only to confirm her name during the hearing, the Independent reports. Her barrister Gavin Dog indicated a not guilty plea.She is now facing a trial later this year. The trial, expected to last four days, is due to be held in December.Brannen was granted bail on the condition she must not try to contact the alleged victim, and must live at an address on Green Lane in South Shields. She must also abide by an electronic curfew and not enter on-licensed premises.No details of the alleged rapes were given in court.