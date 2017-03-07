© REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



New York City's police department has agreed to a new settlement in a lawsuit accusing it of illegally targeting Muslims for surveillance, according to court papers filed on Monday, after a federal judge rejected an earlier deal.The new settlement gives additional powers to a civilian representative charged with reviewing the department's counter-terrorism efforts.Arthur Eisenberg, legal director for New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that the settlement was "even more protective of religious and political freedoms" than the version announced in January 2016.The civil liberties organization represents Muslim individuals and organizations who sued New York City in 2013 in Brooklyn federal court claiming they were targeted by police surveillance.In an order made public last October, U.S. District Judge Charles Haight in Manhattan rejected the original settlement, which also called for a civilian representative.The settlement is subject to approval by Haight, who oversees a decades-old class action that gave rise to the Handschu guidelines, and the judge in the Brooklyn case.. The earlier version allowed the mayor to eliminate the position after five years.The civilian representative can now also review how investigations are conducted, not just how they are started or extended.Zachary Carter, head of New York City's law department, said in a statement.The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the New York Police Department pursued an aggressive surveillance program that sent undercover officers into Muslim neighborhoods, organizations and mosques.The tactics, which became widely known after a series of reports by the Associated Press, were criticized by civil rights advocates as unconstitutional.Mayor Bill de Blasio, who campaigned for office in part on reining in police excesses, ended the program soon after taking office in 2014.Story via Reuters