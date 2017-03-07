Society's Child
New York City reaches new deal over police surveillance of Muslims
Brendan Pierson
Yahoo News
Mon, 06 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
The new settlement gives additional powers to a civilian representative charged with reviewing the department's counter-terrorism efforts.
Arthur Eisenberg, legal director for New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that the settlement was "even more protective of religious and political freedoms" than the version announced in January 2016.
The civil liberties organization represents Muslim individuals and organizations who sued New York City in 2013 in Brooklyn federal court claiming they were targeted by police surveillance.
In an order made public last October, U.S. District Judge Charles Haight in Manhattan rejected the original settlement, which also called for a civilian representative.
Haight said that deal did not go far enough in ensuring that the police department adhere to court-approved regulations, called the Handschu guidelines, that limit how it can monitor political and religious activity.
The settlement is subject to approval by Haight, who oversees a decades-old class action that gave rise to the Handschu guidelines, and the judge in the Brooklyn case.
The new deal gives the civilian representative the power to report on violations of the guidelines to the court at any time, and requires the mayor to get court approval before removing the representative, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union. The earlier version allowed the mayor to eliminate the position after five years.
The civilian representative can now also review how investigations are conducted, not just how they are started or extended.
"This revised agreement addresses the concerns raised by the Court and strengthens the City's efforts to identify terroristic threats without stereotyping an entire community based on religion," Zachary Carter, head of New York City's law department, said in a statement.
The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the New York Police Department pursued an aggressive surveillance program that sent undercover officers into Muslim neighborhoods, organizations and mosques.
The tactics, which became widely known after a series of reports by the Associated Press, were criticized by civil rights advocates as unconstitutional.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who campaigned for office in part on reining in police excesses, ended the program soon after taking office in 2014.
Comment: A little more background on these developments:
In a press release, Imam Hamid Hassan Raza, the lead plaintiff in one of the lawsuits, said the revisions "represents important progress, not only for Muslim New Yorkers but for other minorities in New York and beyond. The new additions to the agreement cement the gains that we achieved before, securing our freedom to practice our religion without being afraid of who's watching."
In 2013, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a pair of lawsuits against the NYPD for illegally spying on Muslims, solely based on their religion.
Starting in 2002, three religious and community leaders, two mosques, and one charitable organization claimed that the NYPD mapped Muslim communities, institutions, and businesses in New York City, and spied on Muslims without any suspicion of wrongdoing.
According to the original complaint, the information that was collected by police was put into databases, but it never generated a single lead or led to a single terrorism investigation.
Their claims were backed up by a Pulitzer Prize-winning series of reports from the Associated Press, that found the NYPD was engaged in an illegal spying program that monitored the daily lives of Muslims living in New York.
Both cases were settled in January 2016, when the NYPD agreed to make major reforms to their investigations, including, prohibiting investigations based on race, limiting the use of undercover agents, and installing a civilian representative that would check officers and ensure all safeguards were followed.
The ACLU said it was the first time that any meaningful safeguards were made to prevent discriminatory surveillance of American Muslim communities.
