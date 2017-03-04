A bizarre video has emerged of fishermen scooping dozens of floating fish from the ocean in China.

The footage, shot in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province on Sunday, shows the fishing boat full of small yellow croakers while fishermen harvest the last ones with nets and baskets.

According to reports, they caught nine tons of fish worth 13,000 GBP within two hours.

It is currently unknown why the fish were floating on the surface of the water.