© Joe Fox / Gettyimages.ru
A man believed to have hoarded x-rated imagery has been found dead under a mountain of porn magazines in an apartment in Japan, with reports suggesting his body lay undiscovered for more than a month.

A resident of the Kanagawa prefecture, eastern Japan, the unidentified man in his 50s, had been living alone in an apartment overflowing with clippings from erotic magazines, reports Japanese tabloid Nikkan SPA.

The man's death was allegedly revealed to Japanese media by a member of a cleaning team hired to take the magazines away, in order to save the family from the shame of having to remove them, according to the publication.

The man's death went unnoticed for so long because the magazines absorbed and masked bodily fluids and decaying smells. He is reported to have died from a heart attack.

Photos from inside the flat show the entire area completely covered in stacks of magazines. The collection allegedly weighed in at a staggering six metric tons (13,228 pounds).