© Flickr/ Drew Douglas
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake hit at 03:16 GMT on Saturday, at a depth of almost 51 kilometers (about 32 miles) 116 kilometers (72 miles) south of Panguna, a town on Bougainville Island.

Another quake occurred shortly after about 101 kilometers (around 63 miles) southwest of Chirovanga, Solomon Islands.

This second, 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit at 03:50 GMT on Saturday at a depth of about 51 kilometers.