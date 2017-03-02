Earth Changes
Airline pilot captures terrifying photographs of apocalyptic-looking lightning storm looming over the Amazon
Sadie Whitelocks
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 20:22 UTC
Off-duty pilot Santiago Borja Lopez captured the terrifying moment a bolt of lightning struck through the night sky over the Amazon rainforest.
The powerful shot shows a flash of white illuminating the inky-dark sky, with a sea of clouds ballooning around it.
Based in Quito, Ecuador, his work for a major South American airline often involves flying over regions that experience amazing natural phenomenon.
Mr Borja said he had 'never seen lightning like it' before and incredibly he had his camera out at just the right time.
The pilot was flying on a commercial Boeing 767-300ER en route to Europe when the lightning suddenly struck.
In images from other flights, the pilot captured menacing looking multi-level clouds, extending high into the sky in towers or plumes.
Otherwise known as thunderclouds, cumulonimbus are the only cloud type that can produce hail, thunder and lightning.
Cumulonimbus clouds are created through convection, often growing from small cumulus clouds over a hot surface.
They get increasingly big until they represent huge powerhouses, storing the same amount of energy as 10 Hiroshima-sized atom bombs.
Although a storm he photographed in Panama looks formidable, Mr Borja said that he never felt frightened while travelling past it.
He has previously said: 'These days aircraft have advanced equipment to circle around storms this big without entering any dangerous zones.
'The storm may look close but it was actually several miles away.
'We did not even experience any turbulence the entire flight due to this storm - it was so easy to see and avoid that we circled around it very easily.'
'It is purely illuminated by a single lightning generated inside the storm. The rest of the time it is so dark you cannot see anything but a few stars.'
Mr Borja started capturing his in-flight experiences some time ago. His voyages are documented via Instagram and his website. He now carries his camera everywhere, just to get the perfect shot when it strikes.
