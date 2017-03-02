© Ivan Sekretarev/AP

© The New Yorker

1. Obama and Clinton have radically different views on Russia.

2. The risk of a new Cold War is very real and very dangerous.

Today, the odds of a nuclear war being started by mistake are low—and yet the risk is growing, as the United States and Russia drift toward a new cold war. . . . The harsh rhetoric on both sides increases the danger of miscalculations and mistakes, as do other factors. Close encounters between the military aircraft of the United States and Russia have become routine, creating the potential for an unintended conflict.

3. The U.S. media refuses to say if the U.S. interferes in Russia's domestic politics.

4. The U.S. Government still has provided no evidence of its theories about Russian hacking.

5. Fixating on Russia continues to be used to distract from systemic failures of U.S. elites.