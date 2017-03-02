The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and said the quake was very shallow at around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 has hit a town in south-eastern Turkey, causing a number of injuries, officials and news reports said.

The earthquake was centred in the town of Samat in Adiyaman province, the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

It was followed by four more tremors, the strongest measuring 4.4.

At least five people were injured in the quake, which knocked down some buildings in the town, mayor Yusuf Firat told private NTV television.

There was no immediate report of any fatalities.

Mr Firat said the quake caused widespread panic in the town.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and said the quake was very shallow at around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep.

The quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Gaziantep, Kilis, Batman and Sanliurfa.

Four teams of 35 rescuers were sent to the area, the private Dogan news agency reported.

A separate earthquake measuring 4.6 also struck the village of Kasimkuyu in Sanliurfa province, sending people out into the streets in panic.

Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which lies on active fault lines.

Two devastating earthquakes hit north-western Turkey in 1999, killing some 18,000 people.

Source: AP