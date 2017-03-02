An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 has hit a town in south-eastern Turkey, causing a number of injuries, officials and news reports said.The earthquake was centred in the town of Samat in Adiyaman province, the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.At least five people were injured in the quake, which knocked down some buildings in the town, mayor Yusuf Firat told private NTV television.There was no immediate report of any fatalities.Mr Firat said the quake caused widespread panic in the town.The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and said theThe quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Gaziantep, Kilis, Batman and Sanliurfa.Four teams of 35 rescuers were sent to the area, the private Dogan news agency reported.Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which lies on active fault lines.Two devastating earthquakes hit north-western Turkey in 1999, killing some 18,000 people.Source: AP