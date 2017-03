© Nathan Chute / Reuters

A federal audit of Indiana law enforcement found nearly $400,000 in federal asset forfeiture funds went to pay the salaries, overtime, and benefits for its officers, which the law does not allow.The audit of the Henry County Sheriff's Office's "equitable sharing program" released last week was conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Audit Division.In total, auditors examined $802,206 in expenditures made by the sheriff's office in 2014 and 2015, including $378,720 that was transferred to other law enforcement agencies as a part of the equitable sharing program, which allows police departments to prosecute asset forfeiture cases under federal instead of state law.Property that is seized by police, including real estate, motor vehicles, boats, aircraft, jewelry, art, antiques, and collectibles can then be sold back to the public during auctions According to the DOJ, the asset forfeiture program has a "significant impact" on crime by removing the "tools of crime from criminal organizations."The purpose of the federal audit of Indiana was to check if the sheriff's office used the transferred funds for "unallowable" purposes.Under federal rules, transferred funds from the equitable sharing program cannot be used to pay the salaries and benefits of any law enforcement personnel. The guidelines state that the rule was made to ensure that the funds do not "influence, or appear to influence, law enforcement decisions."The transferred funds can be used in limited cases to pay for overtime, or an officer replacing current law enforcement personnel. The funds cannot be used to pay an officer's full-time salary.The PACE team is comprised of four local law enforcement agencies in Indiana that patrol the highways. Their purpose is to "identify, locate and apprehend individuals engaged in the trafficking of illegal narcotics into and through the state of Indiana."The team also claims that they have seized over $10 million in cash and illegal drugs, which they say "is reverted back to fund the salaries and equipment of the officers who are assigned to this detail."The audit found issues with each department and issued recommendations for each division on how to become compliant with the law.They found the Greenfield Police Department did not have a separate accounting code for the transferred funds, so auditors were unable to see if the funds were being properly used.They also found the Hancock County Sheriff's Office used $91,562 of the transferred funds to pay for personnel costs and equipment, with at least $5,200 considered to be unallowable.