Former Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Conrad Hafen has agreed never to hold judicial office in Nevada again, accepting public censure from the disciplinary commission over - among other things - ordering a public defender to be handcuffed during a trial.The commission based their findings on four incidents involving Hafen handing down punishments for contempt of court. Three of the incidents involved Clark County Deputy Public Defender Zohra Bakhtary.On two occasions, Bakhtary was present in court when Hafen found a defendant and a material witness in contempt of court and ordered them jailed. On the third occasion, in May 2016, Bakhtary repeatedly interrupted the judge as he tried to rule in the case involving her client.On this occasion, Hafen did enter a written Order of Contempt of Court, but it was vacated by another judge on August 2. That judge did conclude Bakhtary's conduct as described in Hafen's order "may have qualified as less than professional or even inappropriate behavior," the Committee noted.Hafen lost his re-election bid in June 2016 and has agreed to "not seek, accept or serve in any judicial or adjudicative position or capacity in the future in any jurisdiction in the State of Nevada."In February 2014, Andress-Tobiasson issued an "ex parte" ruling in the divorce case involving her friend and Las Vegas attorney Jennifer Bolton, the Commission noted. The ruling compelled a Canadian court to approve Bolton's divorce from her wife Vivian.According to the Commission, however, the order exceeded Andress-Tobiasson's "lawful judicial power" as a justice of the peace.