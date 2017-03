© AFP 2016

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has acknowledged the terrorist group's defeat in Iraq, urging his supporters to take refuge in the country's mountainous regions, independent Iraqi news network Alsumaria reported.the independent Iraqi news network Alsumaria quoted a source in Nineveh province as saying on Wednesday."Calling his speech a farewell address, al-Baghdadi circulated it among Daesh preachers and explained what was going on with the group. The preachers started talking about the defeats Daesh is suffering in Nineveh province and other parts of Iraq," the source said.On Monday, Mahmud al Surdji, a representative of Iraq's Nineveh Plain Protection Units told Sputnik Arabic thatAccording to him, forces from the 9th Armored Division have encircled the Daesh terrorists near Mosul's largest electric power plant, on the west bank of the Tigris River.He said that later this week,He added that the liberation of this particular district will provide the army with access to other districts of the city which still remain under Daesh control.Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, was captured by Daesh terrorists in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, while its western part remains under terrorist control.Last Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate the western part of the city.