The sinkhole didn't swallow anybody or anything. But it was large enough to easily fit several full-sized adults inside.The sinkhole that was spotted early Monday along Southwest 24th Avenue's frontage road, just north of Davie Boulevard, happened after a 6-inch water pipe below ground broke, officials said. By Monday afternoon the pipe had been repaired.Crews from Fort Lauderdale and Florida's Department of Transportation are working to rebuild the concrete structure around the storm drain. It's likely that the travel lane where the sinkhole formed will be closed until Thursday, according to Matt Little, Fort Lauderdale spokesman.The hole is too large to put a plate over it, Little said."We expect fill and pavement to be complete on Thursday depending on weather and delivery of materials," Little said.Because water service was not interrupted, it was not necessary to issue a boil-water advisory for homes and business in the immediate area, officials said.Traffic on nearby Davie Boulevard is not affected by the sinkhole or the repairs.