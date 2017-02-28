Last Thursday, the paper announced that John Podesta, the scandal-plagued chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 scandal-plagued presidential campaign, has joined their team:
Podesta, former chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, will provide commentary and analysis on the intersection of politics and policy, the Trump administration and the future of the Democratic Party.As of the time of this writing, there were only a few reader comments on the announcement on the news outlet's website, but all expressed disapproval. Here is a sampling:
"No one knows more about how Washington works, how the White House operates, and how policy ideas are translated into reality than John Podesta," said Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt. "His long experience in Congress, inside two Democratic White Houses and on the front lines of numerous presidential campaigns, will offer readers vital insight into Washington and politics at the start of a new era."
"I would just like to thank the Washington Post for dropping all pretense and proving they are now just as willing as Fox News to invite questionable sources to contribute."If WAPO wanted to choose a more controversial figure to write for their outlet, it would be difficult. Podesta was the central figure of a massive email scandal in late 2016 when WikiLeaks published 58,375 emails from his private Gmail account. Many of the emails contained material regarding Clinton's positions and campaign strategy, her collusion with the mainstream media, her cozy relationship with bankers, pay-to-play schemes, hints of Podesta's possible involvement in a nefarious-sounding activity called "Spirit Cooking", and of course, the infamous #Pizzagate scandal.
"A mistake. We want agents of change, not those who cling to the past. Podesta's a proven failure and uninteresting."
"Not a good choice. Time for new voices, come on, WaPo, you can do much better."
"John Podesta, friend of Dennis Hastert the child molester. Many people complain the the Russians hacked the DNC, but Podesta gave them his gmail account on a silver platter. Podesta's password was the word password, not very creative. Read his emails and you find some strange code words, lots of talk about pizza and hotdogs which has caused a buzz on the internet dubbed pizzagate. I am sure Podesta knows his way around DC, maybe the wrong parts of DC."
"Yeah democracy among the libs is very dark. More dark is how Compost has made a deal with devil by hiring this Satanist. You will reap what you sow."
Earlier Democratic National Committee (DNC) email leaks exposed a plot to sabotage Bernie Sanders and documents on Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. Those leaks led to the resignation of at least four DNC officials, including former chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They also revealed that interim DNC chair Donna Brazile obtained questions to a Bernie Sanders vs. Hillary CNN/TV One town hall and fed them to Hillary's campaign people in advance.
Like the DNC and Podesta, The Washington Post isn't a stranger to scandal.
In the article LIST: Washington Post's Josh Rogin Has a BIG Fake News Problem, John Nolte explains how Washington Post reporter Josh Rogin recently blew three major stories in grand fashion.
Last week, WAPO, owned by Jeff (Bilderberger, CIA Contractor, and owner of Amazon), stated it is their mission to "defend democracy," and adopted a dramatic new slogan which it claims was not in any way inspired by President Trump: "Democracy Dies in Darkness".
In January, the paper was forced to retract an unfounded story scaremongering that Russian hackers penetrated the US electric grid.
Late last year, WAPO cited a list of over 200 supposed Russian propaganda sites (The Daily Sheeple was included on the list) produced by the shadowy PropOrNot organization in a report titled, "Russian propaganda effort helped spread 'fake news' during election, experts say." Melissa Dykes reported on this back in November:
...Washington Post wrote a hit piece on all the sites included on ProporNot's list, claiming the site is literally run by "experts" — without any due diligence or a shred of proof other than the site's own claims.In early December, after facing unprecedented blowback for its ridiculous report, WAPO added a lengthy editor's note to the top of the original article in which the editor not only distances the paper from the "experts" quoted in the original article whose "work" served as the basis for the entire article, but also admits the Post could not "vouch for the validity of PropOrNot's finding regarding any individual media outlet."
Titled, "Russian propaganda effort helped spread 'fake news' during election, experts say," the WAPO story not only upholds the claims of a random, anonymous, and relatively new website, but a website that is formally calling on the FBI to investigate us and other alt news sites on the list for espionage.
Podesta, his political party, and WAPO have something significant in common. All seem to be in denial about the huge mistakes they have made which greatly contributed to their loss of credibility. They will likely repeat those mistakes. Perhaps this new relationship is appropriate after all.
Oh, and a bit of friendly advice for WAPO: Be sure to give Podesta a very, very secure email account.
Twitter users had quite a bit to say about Podesta's new job.
