As CBS2's Tracee Carrasco reported, chairs flew and punches were thrown in the all-out brawl involving nearly 40 customers, which was caught on cellphone video Thursday night inside the popular Seafood City restaurant on City Island.One woman was described her experience as the fight broke out when she was eating dinner."It was like out of control, honestly —the woman said, "I was really scared."Police responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Thursday for a fight in progress. Once officers arrived, the melee had broken up.But longtime customer Chrissy Monroe said this was not the first fight she has seen at the restaurant."I've seen three fights over the years," Monroe said.As diners packed the restaurant on an unseasonably warm February Friday night 24 hours later, they were greeted by this new sign stating thebar would be closing at 6 p.m. until further notice.State Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj (D-The Bronx) spoke on behalf of the restaurant. He said management is also increasing security both inside and outside."They've also participated in the NYPD for-hire security program, so in a short period of time, we'll see law enforcement out here that will be paid by the establishment," Gjonaj said.Many wonder how long the changes will last. That is why Marjorie Velasquez — a member of Bronx Community Board 10 — is calling for something much stricter.She wants the New York State Liquor Authority to pull the restaurant's liquor license, which is up for renewal in 2018."Suspended immediately - that's what I'm calling for - right now. Why wait till next year?" Velasquez said.There were no reports of injuries, and, police said.