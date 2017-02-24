This list will be submitted to the Library of Congress upon completion, so that it might survive the impending Arctic Killer Squid War of 2017. Since there are so many things to blame on Russia, and there is no possible way to remember them all, we kindly ask that you help us add to our list. We only request that you provide a source that corroborates said blame. Even though it's already obvious that it's Russia's fault.
Without further ado, the official list of things you can blame on Russia (in no particular order):
- Europe's refugee crisis.
- Giant killer squids.
- Fighter jet crashes.
- Names.
- Brexit.
- Poop.
- Midlife crises.
- Flying planes with transponders turned off because NATO won't turn their transponders on.
- Putin's popularity.
- Information.
- Judo.
- Miscrosoft Word documents (.doc, .docx).
- Too many people.
- Financial default.
- The Russian language.
- Stupidity.
- Federalism.
- Robotic cockroaches.
- Marine Le Pen.
- Soviet History.
- Photoshop.
- Psychiatry.
- Ebola.
- The election of David Cameron.
- Hacking German elections.
- Hacking French elections.
- Montenegro's prime minister almost getting murdered.
- Wikileaks.
- Hillary Clinton being the world's worst presidential candidate.
