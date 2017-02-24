Earth Changes
Floods leave 1 dead and 2,000 displaced in Cundinamarca and Huila, Colombia
Floodlist
Fri, 24 Feb 2017 18:32 UTC
At least one person was killed in floods in Gachetá in Cundinamarca. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated after flooding in Rivera, Huila, where over 100 homes have been destroyed. In Antioquia minor flooding affected the cities of Medellín and Itagüí and parts of the Aburrá Valley between 21 and 23 February.
Colombia's meteorological agency IDEAM (Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales) says that the conditions are unusual and the heavy rain is falling during what would normally be considered the dry season.
Colombia's disaster management agency (Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres - UNGRD) says that more people are missing in the wake of the flooding. A team of more than 70 people from the National Risk Management System, including the Departmental Council for Disaster Risk Management, the Red Cross, the National Police, the Fire Department and the Civil Defense Department, are at the scene of the flood.
In Huila, the Frio and Neiva rivers in Rivera overflowed on 21 February, 2017. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the flooding. Several roads and 2 bridges have been destroyed. UNGRD reports that 120 homes have been destroyed and around 50 severely damaged.
Ned, with all due respect, i certainly do not intend to shit on your parade. No, it is not all good. Not even close. I DO NOT need to be told....
"If you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and, many times, adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we...
The only reason Turkey cleared ISIS out of Al-Bab is because the Saudis ordered them out, at McCains request. Thats what i reckon anyway. McCain...
The question that is left dangling is why does Amerika always have to resolve it issues by having a war, preferably with some else The only...
"In another report by the Resolution Foundation, it was found that the average man born in the early 1980s will earn £12,500 ($15,600) less in his...
