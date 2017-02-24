© UNGRD



© UNGRD



© UNGRD



© UNGRD



Recent heavy rain in central and western areas of Colombia has caused flooding in the 3 departments of Antioquia, Cundinamarca, and Huila.At least one person was killed in floods in Gachetá in Cundinamarca. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated after flooding in Rivera, Huila, where over 100 homes have been destroyed. In Antioquia minor flooding affected the cities of Medellín and Itagüí and parts of the Aburrá Valley between 21 and 23 February.Colombia's meteorological agency IDEAM (Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales) says that theIn Cundinamarca the heavy rain increased levels of the Amuladero River near the village of Gachetá. The river overflowed, destroying at least 3 homes and leaving one person dead. One house was completely destroyed and 3 others severely damaged. Around 44 families have been affected in total.Colombia's disaster management agency (Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres - UNGRD) says that more people are missing in the wake of the flooding. A team of more than 70 people from the National Risk Management System, including the Departmental Council for Disaster Risk Management, the Red Cross, the National Police, the Fire Department and the Civil Defense Department, are at the scene of the flood.including the Gachetá, Lenguazaque and Ubaté.In Huila, the Frio and Neiva rivers in Rivera overflowed on 21 February, 2017. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the flooding. Several roads and 2 bridges have been destroyed. UNGRD reports that 120 homes have been destroyed and around 50 severely damaged.