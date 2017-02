Millions of people have been watching and waiting with anticipation to witness the birth of a baby giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY.April the giraffe is 15-years-old and is expecting a calf with her mate, Oliver. Park officials say April could give birth at any moment, but now the world might not get to see it.Park officials say YouTube has pulled their live stream due to "pornographic content."For the millions of you that have been tuning in to take witness to this educational experience, a live giraffe birth, there are a handful of extremists and animal rights activists that may not agree with us, and that's okay, but have unfortunately reported our YouTube cam as sexually explicit or nude content, which has made for its removal," park officials said on Facebook Live.According to YouTube's guidelines:"Sexually explicit content like pornography is not allowed. Videos containing fetish content will be removed or age-restricted depending on the severity of the act in question. In most cases, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes are not allowed to be shown on YouTube."