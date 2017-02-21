The first-ever cases of obesity have been recorded among nomadic Arctic reindeer herders, after they became exposed to instant noodles and other junk foods.A diet based on venison and fresh river fish meant that obesity was unknown among these indigenous peoples, but now outside influences are changing everything.Alexey Titovsky is head of science and innovation in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region of the Russian Federation.The herders often buy instant noodles in villages on their pasture routes and this has led to the decline in the consumption of more traditional food sources.Fish like pike, and burbot can also help to prevent hypertension and respiratory disease. Another problem affecting obesity is that the nomadic routes have been shortened by traditional herders.Russia is exploiting oil and gas reserves in the region, and herders stay closer to the energy company facilities to sell their meat to workers.So the herders are walking shorter distances on the reindeer pasture route and consequently burning fewer calories.Dr Titovsky said: 'Over the past few years the diet has changed considerably, and people living in the tundra started eating so-called chemically processed products. It never happened before that the small local indigenous peoples of the north suffered from obesity.'