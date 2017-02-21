Beijing had its first spring snow this season on Tuesday, as a cold front spread across northern China. The National Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for snow at 10am,till early afternoon on Wednesday.China has a four-colour warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue. In Beijing, the northern and western parts of the city could see heavy snowfall of approximately 3mm to 5mm, with the remainder of the city likely to have receive between 1mm and 3mm, according to a report from Chinanews.com.The snow would reach its heaviest around dusk, with the highest temperature in Beijing only reaching around 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday before it climbed on Wednesday, the report said. The National Meteorological Centre renewed a blue alert for a cold front, which is expected to hit northern and western China with strong gales and low temperatures.The centre said temperatures in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, and Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan provinces could drop by up to 12 degrees.