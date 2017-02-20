© Kane Smillie

Temperatures drop

© Kane Smillie

The Great Lakes and surrounds were treated to a spectacular light show during the weekend's storms.The spokesperson said the majority of the lightning hit between Bulahdelah and Forster, with the storm heading in a southwesterly direction.They added 26mm of rain fell in Forster during yesterday's (Sunday, February 19) storm.From scorching, summer days to stormy nights - the weekend served up a drop in temperature, high winds and magnificent strikes of lightning around the Great Lakes.According to the Bureau of Meterology on Saturday, February 18 north-northeast (NNE) winds recorded at 3pm reached 39km per hour - the highest reading for the month of February.On Saturday the temperatures in Forster had a minimum of 22 degrees and maximum of 25.5 degrees.There was 6.0mm of rain recorded at the Forster-Tuncurry Marine Rescue station for Saturday.