© Kane Smillie
The Great Lakes and surrounds were treated to a spectacular light show during the weekend's storms.

In a 50km radius from Bulahdelah Weatherzone reported there were 42,000 lightning strikes including cloud to cloud lightning strikes and cloud to ground strikes.

There were 5000 cloud to ground lightning strikes. A Weatherzone spokesperson said this amount of lightning was "quite intense" for one area.

The spokesperson said the majority of the lightning hit between Bulahdelah and Forster, with the storm heading in a southwesterly direction.

They added 26mm of rain fell in Forster during yesterday's (Sunday, February 19) storm.

Temperatures drop

© Kane Smillie
From scorching, summer days to stormy nights - the weekend served up a drop in temperature, high winds and magnificent strikes of lightning around the Great Lakes.

According to the Bureau of Meterology on Saturday, February 18 north-northeast (NNE) winds recorded at 3pm reached 39km per hour - the highest reading for the month of February.

On Saturday the temperatures in Forster had a minimum of 22 degrees and maximum of 25.5 degrees.

There was 6.0mm of rain recorded at the Forster-Tuncurry Marine Rescue station for Saturday.