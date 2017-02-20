Flood risk continue

Gale Force Winds

Temperatures

Cape Town - The rainy weekend weather is set to continue as we head into the new week, with widespread showers expected across central SA and flash flood warnings in place.SA Weather Services warns Monday 20 February will see heavy rain leading to localised flooding in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal, southern and western parts of the Free State and eastern Northern Cape.An 80% chance of rain exists for most of Gauteng, the Free State and the Northern Cape, while a 60% to 30% chance of rain exists for the rest of the central region, extending to the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal.These rainy conditions are expected to continue into the rest of the week - with heavy flood risks expected for Joburg and the surrounding area.A watch has been issued for Monday, when gale force winds of up to 65km/h can be expected over Richard's Bay and Kosi Bay at first. While towards the south of the country gale force winds of up to 70km/h can be expected between Lamberts Bay and Cape Point.While most of the country is wet temperatures remain cool to warm, with very hot conditions forecast for the Western parts of the country. Extremely high fire danger conditions will be in place in the Cape Metropole and Cape Winelands and West Coast district of the Western Cape.Monday will be warm in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Johannesburg in Gauteng will reach a high of 24°C and Pretoria will reach a high of 28°C. Bloemfontein in the Free State will peak at 20°C.Along the rest of the coastal regions of SA, Cape Town in the Western Cape will reach a high of 31°C, while Durban on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal will peak at 21°C and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape will see a high of 23°C.