© Jude Cyril Roque Viernes / Facebook

Fisherman caught the first of the trio in February, just two days before a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the island.

Three oarfish, which normally live deep near the ocean floor, have been found in the Philippines, sparking fears among locals that it may be a sign of an impending large earthquake.Oarfish, which can grow to over 56 feet (17 meters) in length, areof Mindanao island, in the south of the archipelagoThe latest leviathan was found on Saturday on a beach in the city of Cagayan de Oro, measuring around 15 feet long, though it later died, according to ABS.Within the last month, one oarfish washed ashore in the nearby province of Agusan del Norte in Mindanao island.The frequent sightings of the deep dwelling oarfish have spooked some locals, fearful that it could be a predictor of earthquakes, with some people taking to social media to share their worries.