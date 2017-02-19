Oarfish, which can grow to over 56 feet (17 meters) in length, are usually found at depths of between 200 to 1,000 meters, but since February 8, three have been found off the northern coast of Mindanao island, in the south of the archipelago
The latest leviathan was found on Saturday on a beach in the city of Cagayan de Oro, measuring around 15 feet long, though it later died, according to ABS.
Within the last month, one oarfish washed ashore in the nearby province of Agusan del Norte in Mindanao island.
Fisherman caught the first of the trio in February, just two days before a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the island.
The frequent sightings of the deep dwelling oarfish have spooked some locals, fearful that it could be a predictor of earthquakes, with some people taking to social media to share their worries.
In Japan, the fish, which can weigh up to 600 pounds (270 kilograms), is known as the "Messenger from the Sea God's Palace," while Kiyoshi Wadatsumi, a specialist in ecological seismology, told the Japan Times in 2010 that "deep-sea fish living near the sea bottom are more sensitive to the movements of active faults than those near the surface of the sea."
Comment: Deepsea oarfish appearences in shallow waters could be due to many factors on our increasingly unstable planet:
There has been a sharp rise in observable volcanic activity on our planet's surface in recent times. However, the vast majority of the planet's volcanoes are located underwater (up to one million is estimated), so a comparable escalation in submarine volcanic activity seems logical.
Recently scientists found new, strange 'methane bubbles' in a field on a Russian island. Here's a small sample we've collected of other recent natural outgassing-related events:
- Methane outgassing from Arctic lakes faster than ever
- 20 foot high flames spew continuously from borehole in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Mysterious burning crack in the earth releases gas in Chimborazo, Ecuador
- Condamine River's mysterious bubbling methane intensifying in Queensland, Australia
- Frozen methane bubbles trapped under Canadian lake ignited with a match
- Outgassing? Man dies after hydrogen sulfide gets into water supply in Iceland
- Outgassing of hydrogen sulfide and other gases off Kaikoura Peninsula, New Zealand
SOTT Exclusive: The growing threat of underground fires and explosions
