Maui County residents felt a 4.6-magnitude earthquake that struck at 5:33 a.m. Friday between Maui and Hawaii island.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center determined that no tsunami was generated.Wailuku resident Mahina Martin said: "I was awake and felt the house trembling. Then I noticed some things on a shelf shaking, which is when I realized it was probably an earthquake."Even residents in Makawao reported their homes shaking and windows rattling. On social media, residents of Kihei, Kula and Haiku reported feeling the temblor.The earthquake was centered about 15 miles northwest of Kawaihae, Hawaii, at a depth of 26 miles, according to Brian Shiro, the seismic network manager for the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory.The depth, location and recorded seismic waves of Friday's earthquake suggest it was caused by the bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian Island chain, a common source for earthquakes in the area, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. It said aftershocks are possible and could be felt.The earthquake was felt as light shaking throughout the island chain, from Hawaii to Oahu.