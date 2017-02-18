Puppet Masters
Lavrov: 'From a predictable position of force?' Stoltenberg: 'There's room for dialogue'
RT
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 04:44 UTC
In a brief courtesy exchange that followed, NATO's chief noted that the alliance "strongly favors" a dialogue with Russia, to which Lavrov replied slightly laughing: "I know, I know, from the position of force."
"From a predictable and a... predictable position," a seemingly confused Stoltenberg insisted, also with a smile, before the meeting between the Russian and the NATO delegations got under way behind closed doors. Following the talks, Stoltenberg was quick to point out to reporters that the decision to unilaterally suspend cooperation with Russia in April 2014 "still stands." "But we have underlined that the suspension of practical cooperation does not mean that we suspend political dialogue," Stoltenberg noted, according to TASS, adding that "it's useful to have dialogue also on issues where we have different views, like for instance Ukraine."
The head of NATO said they discussed a wide range of issues, including Libya and Syria. "So there is room for dialogue and for engagement with Russia even though we continue to suspend our practical cooperation," he said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting that the parties had discussed the "current state and prospects of relations between Russia and NATO," touching on a number of issues on the "international and European agenda."
Relations between Russia and NATO ceased after Crimea voted to join Russia following a government coup in Ukraine in 2014.
Moscow has long been accusing NATO of threatening its borders with crawling expansion and a significant air and military buildup. NATO religiously says its a proportional counter measure to so-called 'Russian aggression.'
Comment: Great statesmen can often lead others forward. Other times they may have to push.
It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.
- Jiddu Krishnamurti
Recent Comments
What the fuck is this?!! Hello trumpie... 2017 is where we re at. [Link]
Saturday, today, it s in Powell River B.C.
Fiat currencies and networks of massive debt bubbles are the pre-conditions for the collapse of this racket. Lenin had them marked right. BUT,...
I've always wondered about the name of that project, "Stargate". It doesn't seem to have as much to do with psychic phenomenon as it does with...
My family and I watched this happen live on the evening news. Sad that one of the most affluent countries in the world is crumbling from within....
