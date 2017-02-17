Americans were stunned to learn of the State Department rogue Shadow Government which operated in secret from the 7th floor. They were behind the corrupt handling of the Clinton documents.announced thatPolicy will be controlled by the White House, not professional diplomats, CBS stated.CBS bemoans the loss of the shadow government's policy-making expertise.In October of last year, aUndersecretary Patrick Kennedy even offered the FBI a quid pro quo for changing the classification of the Clinton emails.Kennedy asked assistance in altering the email's classification in exchange for a 'quid pro quo,' " an FBI summary says. "In exchange for marking the email unclassified, State would reciprocate by allowing the FBI to place more agents in countries where they were presently forbidden."It gets worse.Former Deputy Assistant Secretary Raymond Maxwell told the House Select Committee on Benghazi that Hillary Clinton confidants were part of an operation to "separate" damaging documents before they were turned over to the Accountability Review Board investigating security lapses surrounding the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya,When he got to the room, he faced boxes of documents and a State Department office director whom Maxwell described as close to Clinton's top advisers."She told me, 'Ray, we are to go through these stacks and pull out anything that might put anybody in the [Near Eastern Affairs] front office,'" says Maxwell."I asked her, 'But isn't that unethical?' She responded, 'Ray, those are our orders.' "Two other high-ranking State Department officials and confidants of Clinton's entered and stayed for a brief time.One was Cheryl Mills, Clinton's chief of staff and a former White House counsel who defended President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial. The other, Chaffetz said, was Deputy Chief of Staff Jake Sullivan, who previously worked on Hillary Clinton's and then Barack Obama's presidential campaigns.