There's nothing wrong with believing in man-made global warming. However, its hard to ignore the fact that the people who are convinced that human activity is warming our planet, have a habit of forcing their lifestyle choices on everyone else. At a certain point they stopped trying to convince everyone that global warming is a man-made threat, and started dragging everyone into their low-carbon foot print world, regardless of what they believed.By their own admission, this change only reduced the school's food budget by 1%.According to Jennifer LeBarre, the head of nutrition for the Oakland Unified School District, "We were so excited to see how the data showed that we could reduce our carbon and water footprint by serving healthy, delicious food - - like the vegetarian tostadas with fresh made in-house salsa, that kids absolutely love - - all while saving money."Uh huh. I'm sure your students just love eating your glorified rabbit food.It's not clear if the FOE or the school district consulted with parents on the menu change, or if they provided any studies that proved that their new lunch menu was actually healthier.