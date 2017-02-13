never materialized

no correlation between smoking bans and short-term incidence of heart attacks

"We find no evidence that legislated U.S. smoking bans were associated with short-term reductions in hospital admissions for acute myocardial infarction or other diseases in the elderly, children or working age adults."

Since no one believes that smoking bans

increase

heart attacks, few would bother submitting or publishing studies that show a positive correlation or null effect

Participants in our study highlighted the growing restrictions on their ability to smoke and several explicitly recognised that legislative measures went well beyond the goal of protecting non-smokers from exposure to the effects of secondhand smoke and that the right to smoke altogether was being steadily eroded. Thus, while many participants expressed the view that smoking restrictions themselves were not intrinsically problematic, they emphasised that tobacco denormalisation had created an environment in which every public space was 'claimed' by non-smokers, making it impossible to smoke in public at all without receiving judgement. Importantly, while study participants expressed considerable felt stigma in relation to their smoking, they also recounted numerous instances of overt censure and discrimination.

Smokers' experiences in Vancouver raise important questions about the value and ethics of denormalisation strategies. Should a liberal state ever be complicit in shaming its citizens?