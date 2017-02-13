Several people were injured after two rampaging bulls escaped their pen during a bull fighting festival.A large crowd crammed into 'La Chona' stadium in the town of Encarnación de Díaz, Jalisco, Mexico when a bull called the 'Primoroso', which translates to the exquisite one,He suffered wounds to his back, bruises on his arms, legs, hands and a heavy blow to the right cheekbone but the injuries are not said to be life threatening.'Inolvidable' is said to have attacked everything in his reach and tossed a teacher called Víctor Gutiérrez for a number of metres, causing bruising across his body and wounds to both his hands.The cameraman suffered a fractured rib and the photographer dislocated his leg.One spectator said: 'It was a really worrying incident as the fourth bull came unexpectedly into the ring and the fifth one got into an enclosure where there was an exit into a packed plaza,' said one onlooker.'There was a great deal of panic and several people received cuts and bruises'The bull was striking everything and everyone in its path.'