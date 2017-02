© REUTERS / Pilar Olivares

Nearly $2.3 billion was spent on the 2016 Olympic Games venues in Rio. Now, they sit almost in ruins.After the festival of sport ended, the Brazilian government promised to maintain and fund seven of the nine Olympic venues, including the Rio Olympic Arena, the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center, Carioca Arena 1 and 2, as well as tennis courts.The Olympic Village encompassing several blocks of 30-storey building also resembles a desert. Due to an economic crisis in Brazil, no one can afford to buy an apartment there.In an interview with Sputnik Brasil , Renato Cinco, a local lawmaker from the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), commented on the dire state of the Olympic facilities in Rio."Since the day Rio was chosen to host the Olympic Games we were critical of the situation. First of all, we insisted that the port area should be reconstructed and modernized. I was among those calling to host the games in there. But almost nothing was done to improve that area," Cinco said.According to him, the authorities decided to "speculate on real estate" and relied on an "inviable economic project.""They decided that there would be two axis of urban development in Rio, the first one in the port district and the other in the western part of the city. This was a mistake. At the time, their decision was actively criticized by the labor union of architects," the lawmaker said.Moreover, according to Cinco, the authorities picked up the wrong way they used and maintained of venues after the games."They placed bets on luxurious apartments, instead of low-budget or middle-range ones," he said.